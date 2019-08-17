VIDEO: Falkirk and Montrose managers reaction

Hear from both the Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon and Montrose boss Stewart Petrie on their reaction to the Bairns' 2-1 win .

Falkirk came from behind to secure victory thanks to Conor Sammon's double to move them top of League One.

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon (picture: Michael GIllen)

