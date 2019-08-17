VIDEO: Falkirk and Montrose managers reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Hear from both the Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon and Montrose boss Stewart Petrie on their reaction to the Bairns' 2-1 win . Falkirk came from behind to secure victory thanks to Conor Sammon's double to move them top of League One. Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon (picture: Michael GIllen) Falkirk 2-1 Montrose: Sammon at the double Falkirk v Montrose: As it happened