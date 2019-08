The Falkirk team photo was taken last week ahead of the big kick off this weekend.



The Falkirk Stadium was bathed in warm sunshine as the players took to the field.

Falkirk FC team photoshoot 2019-20 (picture: Michael Gillen)

It allowed the new signings to relax a bit with some tennis football, ball juggling skills and some photo opportunities.

Sports Reporter Craig Turnbull went along to cover some of the lighter moments on the day.