Ure proud of Shire squad’s collection for charity

East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Shire’s Scottish Lowland Football League match against Caledonian Braves on Saturday was selected by the club as their annual free entry match, with supporters being asked to donate to the charity instead of paying at the gate.

After finding out last weekend’s match was not going ahead, club captain Kieran Gibbons organised a whip-round within the squad to give to the charity, and the club topped up that tally to more than £400.

Ure said: “It was an incredible gesture and it was really touching. I must admit I was taken aback by it. We have a squad of really great footballers but also great people.

“I must say well done to Braves too because they matched the £400 and donated to the charity, which was an amazing thing to do. At this level, clubs are involved in local communities and do a lot outwith the football pitch and what happens on a Saturday.”

Speaking about Shire’s match next Tuesday night against fifth-placed Civil Service Strollers, Ure said: “It’s a chance to catch up with them and put pressure on.

“A win would be big for us and it is probably important we do so due to the way to table lies at the moment.

“It’s been one of those seasons so far in terms of the stop-start nature of it. For one reason or another, we’ve not been able to really kick on.”