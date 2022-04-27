Ure: It's no secret Shire didn't play well, but we got through

After drawing 1-1 with Caledonian Braves at the Falkirk Stadium, Shire held their nerve in the penalty shootout, winning 4-2 on spot kicks to set up another home tie, this time against Bo’ness United next Saturday.

Ure said the display wasn’t what he wanted but progression was all that mattered.

"Anyone that was there would tell you we weren’t at our best,” he said. “It's no secret that we didn’t play well at all but we managed to get through it.

East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure (Picture: Scott Louden)

"For me, it shows we are a good team because of that. We didn’t show up but we fought and battled for every ball and made sure we squeezed through.

"It was a game that didn’t have too much quality in it.”

Extra time was played before penalties, despite the competition rules for this season stating spot kicks would come straight after a draw to settle the tie.

However, the Lowland League board upheld the result after a emergency meeting.

Ure said: “We won the tie fair and square. The fact the match also went to penalties anyway gave me no worries that they would replay the match.