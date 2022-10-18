Ure apologies for 'silly' moment as boss returns to the pitch for Shire - only to get himself sent off
East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure admits he was ‘silly’ to get involved in handbags at the end of his side’s cup defeat on Saturday – which saw him ordered off after coming on as a substitute.
By Ben Kearney
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 1:47am
Shire lost 1-0 in extra-time to University of Stirling in the South Challenge Cup second round.
"I don’t see myself as part of the playing staff,” he said. “Due to injuries I named myself on the bench and the guys were dead on their feet. Frustration probably came into it and I take responsibility for being sent off. I should know better than that.
“It was a tough one to take because we defended so well but we just didn’t have that cutting edge up front due to illness in the squad and it was one of those days. We just lacked firepower.”