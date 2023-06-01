News you can trust since 1845
Update: Work to replace Falkirk FC's artificial surface begins after Levelling Up funding aids project

The process of installing Falkirk FC’s new artificial playing surface has begun ahead of the new campaign, with the club benefiting from £232,932 in funding from a UK government Levelling Up scheme.
By Ben Kearney
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

On Tuesday morning, Grangemouth firm Sportex Group started the removal of the original artificial pitch which was installed in 2013.

Having successfully applied to the Scottish FA for a grassroots multi-sport facilities investment programme grant, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS)’s funding will see the Bairns only fork out around £100,000 to lay down a new pitch on the existing artificial foundations.

The total cost of the project is £332,760 with £232,932 having been secured in a grant. Over £2 million in total will be invested across 23 sites in Scotland, with football clubs across the country benefiting.

Work to replace the current surface, which was put down in 2013, at the Falkirk Stadium has now been started by Grangemouth firm Sportex Group (Pictures: Michael Gillen)Work to replace the current surface, which was put down in 2013, at the Falkirk Stadium has now been started by Grangemouth firm Sportex Group (Pictures: Michael Gillen)
Work to replace the current surface, which was put down in 2013, at the Falkirk Stadium has now been started by Grangemouth firm Sportex Group (Pictures: Michael Gillen)
Falkirk manager John McGlynn hailed the benefits of what the new surface will bring.

“It will allow us to bring in better players,” he explained. “When I first joined the club, a complaint from almost every player was the poor quality of the current surface, it is massive for us.”

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer added: “We are delivering 23 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across Scotland to continue to support, sustain and grow community and grassroots sport - so that physical activity is accessible to all, no matter a person’s background or location.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Football Association to nurture the talent of the future whilst making sure local communities have the sporting facilities that they need.”

The last activity to take place on the park was a visit from First Minister Humza Yousaf, who launched a new Fan Bank scheme, with the Bairns' FFS group being the first recipientsThe last activity to take place on the park was a visit from First Minister Humza Yousaf, who launched a new Fan Bank scheme, with the Bairns' FFS group being the first recipients
The last activity to take place on the park was a visit from First Minister Humza Yousaf, who launched a new Fan Bank scheme, with the Bairns' FFS group being the first recipients
