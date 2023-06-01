Update: Work to replace Falkirk FC's artificial surface begins after Levelling Up funding aids project

On Tuesday morning, Grangemouth firm Sportex Group started the removal of the original artificial pitch which was installed in 2013.

Having successfully applied to the Scottish FA for a grassroots multi-sport facilities investment programme grant, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS)’s funding will see the Bairns only fork out around £100,000 to lay down a new pitch on the existing artificial foundations.

The total cost of the project is £332,760 with £232,932 having been secured in a grant. Over £2 million in total will be invested across 23 sites in Scotland, with football clubs across the country benefiting.

(Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn hailed the benefits of what the new surface will bring.

“It will allow us to bring in better players,” he explained. “When I first joined the club, a complaint from almost every player was the poor quality of the current surface, it is massive for us.”

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer added: “We are delivering 23 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across Scotland to continue to support, sustain and grow community and grassroots sport - so that physical activity is accessible to all, no matter a person’s background or location.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Football Association to nurture the talent of the future whilst making sure local communities have the sporting facilities that they need.”