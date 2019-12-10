Uni of Stirling 1-5 Dunipace: Pace up to second

Dunipace made it four wins in their last five with a convincing victory over University of Stirling to move up to second in Conference B.

The Pace had five different goalscorers on the scoresheet in the East of Scotland interconference clash against the students.

Pace boss Gary MacMillan said: “I’m pleased with the win and how we played in spells.

“I think we can show more consistency within games and we’ll keep pushing the lads for that, but a good team performance with some fine individual displays in a 5-1 win where we were missing a number of players so not going to be too critical.”

The first chance of the game fell to Zok, his header from a Galloway delivery off target, but as the home side struggled to deal with the pace and movement of the visitors attack, the deadlock was broken in the ninth minute. Good football through midfield saw MacPherson latch onto the end of a through pass and, with an onrushing keeper, the Pace top scorer kept calm to chip over him for 1-0.

A fine goal and one which set the tone as Dunipace should have scored two or three more before they grabbed the second on 23 minutes. Nash took one touch with his left before sweeping the ball past the keeper with his right, the shot-topper this time helpless.

In the 39th minute, though a moment of inexperience for debutant shot-stopper [Jordan Livingstone] as he threw the ball straight to the opposition striker and he gleefully controlled on the chest before passing into the corner.

Pace restored their two-goal lead when an incisive pass from Zok found Craig and he skipped beyond the centre back, and slotted low across the keeper to make it 3-1 to the Pace.

Zok made it four and grabbed his sixth goal in eight games when he finished off after good play by MacPherson, before skipper McFadden got in on the act on the hour mark, gathering a pass from Craig before rolling his man and finishing low into the bottom corner.