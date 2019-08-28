Under 12s go free at Falkirk

Ineos Grangemouth have renewed their partnership with Falkirk to allow children under the age of 12 to go free once again this season.

Some of the club’s younger Bairns attended the stadium for a coaching session and to meet some of the club’s first-team players to promote the partnership.

As part of the partnership the club will also be working on a number of initiatives and events that will further enhance the relationship with the club and Ineos.

Kieran Kozary, commercial director at Falkirk said: “Last season we had almost 15,000 kids attending our home fixtures at the Falkirk Stadium and we are delighted that our partnership with Ineos will allow us to offer free tickets to under 12s free of charge for this season.

“Along with our tickets for school initiative we are working to ensure that we attract fans from an early age and encourage them to be Bairns for Life.”