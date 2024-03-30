Unbeaten Falkirk crowned League One champions after Hamilton Accies slip up against Queen of the South

John McGlynn’s unbeaten Bairns knew they needed three points at Links Park if Hamilton Accies won – but that isn’t the case now with the third tier trophy sealed after they drew 0-0 at home.

Falkirk were relegated from the Championship back in 2019 and have endured a five-year long stay in the SPFL’s third tier, with McGlynn’s men losing out in the promotion play-offs last term after finishing second.