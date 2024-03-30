Unbeaten Falkirk crowned League One champions after Hamilton Accies slip up against Queen of the South

Falkirk have won the League One title after second-placed Hamilton Accies slipped up at home to Queen of the South.
By Ben Kearney
Published 30th Mar 2024, 17:02 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 17:25 GMT
MONTROSE, SCOTLAND - MARCH 30: Falkirk players and staff celebrate after being crowned League 1 champions during a cinch League One match between Montrose and Falkirk at Links Park Stadium, on March 30, 2024, in Montrose, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)MONTROSE, SCOTLAND - MARCH 30: Falkirk players and staff celebrate after being crowned League 1 champions during a cinch League One match between Montrose and Falkirk at Links Park Stadium, on March 30, 2024, in Montrose, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)
MONTROSE, SCOTLAND - MARCH 30: Falkirk players and staff celebrate after being crowned League 1 champions during a cinch League One match between Montrose and Falkirk at Links Park Stadium, on March 30, 2024, in Montrose, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

John McGlynn’s unbeaten Bairns knew they needed three points at Links Park if Hamilton Accies won – but that isn’t the case now with the third tier trophy sealed after they drew 0-0 at home.

Falkirk were relegated from the Championship back in 2019 and have endured a five-year long stay in the SPFL’s third tier, with McGlynn’s men losing out in the promotion play-offs last term after finishing second.

Related topics:League OneFalkirkBairnsJohn McGlynnSPFL