Two more move to Ochilview as Stenhousemuir sign Reid and Tierney
Stenhousemuir FC have added another two players to their first team squad with the additions of Craig Reid and Ryan Tierney.
Reid, a 35-year old defender, moves to Ochilview from Lowland League champions and League 2 new boys Kelty Hearts.
The veteran centre back, who began his career at Celtic, has also turned out for Motherwell, Queen of the South and Dunfermlie Athletic among several other SPFL clubs.
Striker Tierney 23, began his career with Hamilton Accies before turning out for Aidrieonians, EDU Sport Academy and Dumbarton.
He was most recently with Stenny gaffer Stephen Swift at BSC Glasgow.
The pair become the 16th and 17th summer signings at Ochilview, making the Warriors the busiest club in the SPFL by some way with Championship side Kilmarnock a distant second with 12 summer signings.