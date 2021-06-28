Two more move to Ochilview as Stenhousemuir sign Reid and Tierney

Striker Ryan Tierney has signed for Stenhousemuir

Reid, a 35-year old defender, moves to Ochilview from Lowland League champions and League 2 new boys Kelty Hearts.

The veteran centre back, who began his career at Celtic, has also turned out for Motherwell, Queen of the South and Dunfermlie Athletic among several other SPFL clubs.

Striker Tierney 23, began his career with Hamilton Accies before turning out for Aidrieonians, EDU Sport Academy and Dumbarton.

He was most recently with Stenny gaffer Stephen Swift at BSC Glasgow.