Two friendly victories out of two as our own Sam Kerr nets first Scotland goal

Falkirk superstar Sam Kerr scored her first goal for Scotland on Friday night as the women’s national team recorded a 3-0 friendly win over Northern Ireland in Dundee.
By Ben Kearney
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:09 BST

Both her and Redding ace Nicola Docherty started for Pedro Martinez Losa's side, with a six-minute spell towards the end of the first half seeing three goals being scored, with the other two strikes coming from Erin Cuthbert and Martha Thomas.

And on Tuesday night, Scotland secured another victory, this time an impressive 2-1 away win over Finland in Tampere.

First half goals from Caroline Weir, who was winning her 100th Scotland cap, and 17-year-old Emma Watson sealed the victory despite an Elli Pikkujamsa strike levelling the game at 1-1 after 25 minutes.

Kerr celebrates her goal (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Kerr celebrates her goal (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)
In this one, once again district duo Kerr and Docherty started the match, while Stenhousemuir’s Leanne Ross was also part of Losa’s coaching set-up.

Speaking to SheKicks, FC Bayern ace Kerr said of her first Scotland goal: “It was really good. I thought Sophie Howard had actually stolen it off me so luckily it crossed the line before she got a touch.

"I was a bit confused to begin with but the rest of the girls were like “it’s yours” and so yeah, really honoured to score my first goal for Scotland.

“We’ve had a summer break so we were a bit rusty coming in but we’ve had a really good week in training, reminding ourselves of our principles and yeah at times it was a bit scrappy, but at times I felt we played some really good football and we managed to score three goals.

Sam Kerr finds the back of the net (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Sam Kerr finds the back of the net (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"That’s probably something we’ve missed in the past, that clinical edge to see off games so scoring three goals is excellent.”

She added: “If you look at us a year ago compared to now, you can see our performances and our results are improving and we continue to work on our style of play and that’s a process.

"We obviously need to acknowledge that it’s not going to be perfect, you need to sometimes make mistakes and build on it.”

