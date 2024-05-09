Twelve match winning run won't be repeated again, reckons Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alongside sealing a first-ever title this term, winning League Two in style, Naysmith also led the team to a 12-match winning run – with the Warriors beating Forfar Athletic 2-1 in November and then going on to secure 11 straight victories after that point up until a 2-1 loss at Peterhead in late January.

That run was not only a club record, but an SPFL era-record too, and ex-Scotland ace Naysmith revelled in the achievement.

"We can look back now at it and see its significance, it won us the league,” he said.

Boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

"The division is so competitive and every team really can take three points off each other.

"The 12-game run really was fantastic. I can remember saying at the start of the season ‘I wonder how many teams will win four in a row this year if any’ because it is always so tight.

"When we got to that fourth game, I thought it was some run. It then got to six, eight, ten and you are in dreamland.

"The momentum picked up and you could see that Stenhousemuir were a real story across the country.

"You look at our resources and it is hard to see it happening again, especially for a club of our size and budget.

"We aren’t a Celtic or Rangers with a vast advantage, to do what we did is simply incredible.”

On the title-winning campaign, he added: “When we weren’t playing well we’d still get a point from a game.

"We have been difficult to beat. But we also went on a 12-game winning run.

“This season will go down in history. This Stenhousemuir team will be remembered forever now.

"The club feels like one. There is a real unity around the place and you feel that warmth.”

Club captain Gregor Buchanan was also hailed by the boss, with Naysmith praising the defender’s influence.

"He is everything I knew he was going to be,” Naysmith added.

“I tried to sign him at two of my other previous clubs but it never quite happened. He has been brilliant.