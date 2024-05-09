Twelve match winning run won't be repeated again, reckons Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith

Gary Naysmith reckons Stenhousemuir’s stunning record-breaking 12-game League Two winning run is unlikely to ever be repeated by a club of the Warriors’ stature.
By Ben Kearney
Published 9th May 2024, 02:15 BST
Alongside sealing a first-ever title this term, winning League Two in style, Naysmith also led the team to a 12-match winning run – with the Warriors beating Forfar Athletic 2-1 in November and then going on to secure 11 straight victories after that point up until a 2-1 loss at Peterhead in late January.

That run was not only a club record, but an SPFL era-record too, and ex-Scotland ace Naysmith revelled in the achievement.

"We can look back now at it and see its significance, it won us the league,” he said.

Boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)Boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)
"The division is so competitive and every team really can take three points off each other.

"The 12-game run really was fantastic. I can remember saying at the start of the season ‘I wonder how many teams will win four in a row this year if any’ because it is always so tight.

"When we got to that fourth game, I thought it was some run. It then got to six, eight, ten and you are in dreamland.

"The momentum picked up and you could see that Stenhousemuir were a real story across the country.

"You look at our resources and it is hard to see it happening again, especially for a club of our size and budget.

"We aren’t a Celtic or Rangers with a vast advantage, to do what we did is simply incredible.”

On the title-winning campaign, he added: “When we weren’t playing well we’d still get a point from a game.

"We have been difficult to beat. But we also went on a 12-game winning run.

“This season will go down in history. This Stenhousemuir team will be remembered forever now.

"The club feels like one. There is a real unity around the place and you feel that warmth.”

Club captain Gregor Buchanan was also hailed by the boss, with Naysmith praising the defender’s influence.

"He is everything I knew he was going to be,” Naysmith added.

“I tried to sign him at two of my other previous clubs but it never quite happened. He has been brilliant.

“He leads the changing room and the players respect him. He is a great go-between for the team and myself and the backroom team."

