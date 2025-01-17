TV switch for Falkirk's game at Greenock Morton next month

Alfredo Agyeman celebrates scoring Falkirk's winner in the 3-2 success at Greenock Morton on August 31 (Pic by Michael Gillen)

After being selected for live television coverage on BBC Scotland, Falkirk’s William Hill Championship fixture at Greenock Morton next month has been switched to Friday, February 21 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match, which had originally due to be played on Saturday, February, 22, will be Falkirk’s 25th live televised game of the John McGlynn and Paul Smith era.

In Championship games between the sides earlier this season, Falkirk won 3-2 at Cappielow on August 31 before McGlynn’s men cruised home 6-0 at the Falkirk Stadium on November 2.