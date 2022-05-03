Trio of second half headers compounds Camelon's misery

Goals from Jackson Cowan and Joseph Bevan put Johnny Harvey’s men into a strong lead, but their inability to defend cost them again, with the result ensuring they would finish in the bottom two.

Sixth-placed Primrose started the match the better of the sides and nearly took the lead moments into the match at Carmuirs Park.

Mariners deputy 17-year-old ‘keeper Kyle Wilson made a smart stop down low to halt a near post effort.

Arnie Kasa can't believe it after he was penalised for a foul in midfield (Picture: Ben Kearney)

Harvey’s side then took the initiative after a shaky opening and pinned the away side back, with Joseph Bevan causing the Primrose backline problems with his directness.

When a ball struck an arm in the box on 15 minutes, it looked like a certain spot kick for Camelon, but the referee waved away any claims.

However, five minutes later the hosts would take the lead from the penalty spot, with the official pointing to the spot for a handball in the box.

This time around, it was a soft call with the ball bouncing up onto the hand of the defender at speed.

Jackson Cowan confidently put the penalty away to make it 1-0 to Camelon.

Bevan was leading the line superbly and he was unlucky with a number of shots at goal, including a stunning save denying him when he sent a volley crashing off the crossbar.

Winger Finlay McKay was the next to test Sean Robertson in net when he went through one-on-one and forced the ‘keeper into a diving save.

The bottom club looked more than a match for the Alex Jack Cup winners throughout the first half and were unlucky not to go two ahead before the interval.

Straight from kick-off Camelon made it two. Bevan was sent through and this time he made no mistake, finishing well into the far corner.

Harvey’s side were rampant at this point and Arnie Kasa should have scored on 50 minutes when a cut back from Bevan gave him a free shot at goal in the box.

He shot straight at Stevenson to give the away side a lifeline in the match.

On the hour mark they took it, with Calum Smith heading home from a corner to make it 2-1.

Then the match was turned on its head when Brian Ritchie got onto another cross 72 minutes in to level the game, with Camelon’s achilles’ heel there for all to see.

The away side were in control by this point and their physicality was too much for a youthful Mariners outfit.

Five minutes later Primrose took the lead coming back from a two goal deficit to lead with just over ten minutes to play.