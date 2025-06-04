Trio join Camelon Juniors ahead of new East of Scotland Premier Division season

Camelon Juniors have confirmed the signing of three players as they prepare for life back in the top-flight of the East of Scotland League system after securing the First Division title in style last season.

The Mariners, managed by ex-Falkirk star Tam Scobbie, will play Premier Division football next term and they have moved quickly to bolster their backline with defensive trio Jamie McCormack, Yusuf Hussain and Greg Macpherson all having joined the club.

Having previously been in charge of Lowland League outfit Berwick Rangers before making the move to Camelon – Scobbie managed defender McCormack and made him a top target.

“He was my captain at Berwick,” Scobbie said. “He’s a player who leads from the front, sets examples and makes sure he’s giving it his all in training and in games.

Defender Greg Macpherson has been a long-time target for Camelon Juniors and he was first up to sign last week (Pics by Camelon Juniors)

"He’s got the character that you need at a football club. The club tried to get him before when I was at Berwick, and when I came here Jamie was one of the first players I wanted to bring in with the experience that he offers. What he can bring to the group as a whole, not just on the pitch but off it too is invaluable.”

On signing ex-Broomhill defender Hussain, Scobbie was delighted to have beaten a number of fifth-tier sides to his signature.

"I spoke to a few people about him and realised we could be doing with some more physicality at the club,” Scobbie explained.

"He certainly brings that. He’s comfortable on the ball and at stepping forward too. Yusuf did brilliantly at Broomhill last season.

“A number of clubs were after him in the Lowland League so when we sat down with him to discuss the club’s plans and ambitions we had to sell our story to him and he really has bought into our hopes which is excellent.

"He was delighted to come. Yusuf wants to come to a place that’s moving forward and he’ll definitely add quality to the strong defence we are building.”

Finally, the boss hailed the capture of right-back Macpherson, which helps strengthen a much-needed area for the Mariners as they look to challenge up the top-end of the table.

He said: “I’m delighted to get Greg in. He’s a player that I’ve admired for a long time.

"We’ve had a chat with him and he’s absolutely delighted to come to the club. That’s the type of people we want to bring to Camelon, players who want to be here for the right reasons, so I’m delighted to get him in the door. It’ll certainly strengthen down that right-hand side of the defence as we felt that was an area that we had to strengthen.”

The Mariners have already outlined their pre-season schedule with their opening friendly an away trip to Armadale on Saturday, July 5 at 2pm.

They then travel to Gartcairn the following Saturday for another 2pm kick-off. The next Tuesday they host Cumbernauld Colts for a 7.30pm start before facing off against a Falkirk XI four days later on the Saturday with kick-off 2.30pm. On Monday, July 21 they travel to Kilsyth Rangers for a 7.30pm start.

Meanwhile, the club have agreed a deal that sees AIIR Environmental Ltd become their away front-of-shirt sponsor.