Tributes to former Celtic and Grangemouth Boys Club player Graeme Morrison

Celtic and Aberdeen held a minute’s silence on Saturday before their SPFL Premiership match, to remember footballer Graeme Morrison who died last week.

The defender was 41 and passed away last Tuesday after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Growing up in Falkirk, Morrison attended Falkirk High and showed his talent for the beautiful game for the school team, playing alongside friend and former Herald reporter Brian Marjoribanks.

His talents were also on show for Grangemouth Boys Club and he was picked for the local county side before progressing into the professional game with the Glasgow giants Celtic.

At Parkhead he didn’t made a first-team appearance but featured prominently for the reserve side in the mid-1990s after initially signing in 1991 on an ‘S’ form. The local connection continued at the Hoops too and he was close to another Falkirk district native, ex-Celt Neil Mochan, who was kitman at the time.

The reserve team captaine left the Bhoys to join Finnish side Tampere, but also featured for Dundalk in Ireland, on loan. Later in his career he turned out for Morton and Stirling Albion.

He went into coaching and was involved at Beechwood Park with Sauchie Juniors, amongst others passing on the tips and talents he picked up during his career to others after learning the game adn mentored by Mochan, Falkirk High coach George Skelton, Grangemouth BC’s John Stirling and Celtic coaching Frank Connor.

Having worked with his feet during his sports career, Morrison continued in a similar vein and later worked as a podiatrist and lectured in the subject at Queen Margaret University. He worked recently in Grant’s chiropodist’s clinic in Kerse Lane, Falkirk.

He is survived by wife Vanessa and children Leo and Rosa.

Saturday’s pre-match tribute at Celtic Park was in memory of both Morrison and ex-Celtic player Jim Brogan who also died last week.