Tributes pour in for Middlefield man and much-loved lifelong Falkirk fan Gary Hill

Falkirk FC first-team players Paul Watson, Liam Henderson and Sean Mackie visited Gary at Strathcarron Hospice back in December (Photo: Contributed)

‘Hilly’ wasn’t able to attend matches this season, but still kept up with the ongoings of the team under John McGlynn in Strathcarron Hospice with help from Clare, Molly and the rest of his family and friends.

He was previously a regular fixture at home and away matches, supporting the Bairns every weekend for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk’s social media accounts posted after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Alloa Athletic: “Everyone at Falkirk Football Club is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of lifelong fan Gary Hill. That was for you today Hilly.”

Meanwhile, supporters also paid tribute on social media to the man who was ‘the epitome of a what it means to be a Falkirk Bairn’.

Henry Doudie: "Shows what we are all about with the lads going to see him. Stick navy ribbons on that league title for him lads, you've got it in you.”

Annette Yuile: “Devastating news last night, you will be sorely missed Gary Hill. Hope we can go on and win this league in your memory COYB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougie Smith: “He was Falkirk to the core. What a sad time for Gary’s family, and for everyone linked to FFC.”

Matt Hogg: “A true gentleman and an all round great guy, was a privilege to call you my friend. Rest easy.”

Loryn Forbes: “A gentleman that will never be forgotten. As Smudger said, the trainers will be sparkling in heaven today.”

Lorraine Bray: “So sad, absolutely devastated, what a gentleman and a warrior right to the end. My condolences to Gary's family and friends, RIP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Gillies: “Absolutely gutted to hear this news, Gary epitomised what’s good about Falkirk fans. RIP Hilly. Hoping the club will do something to mark this sad sad day.”

Greig Meffen: “Really sad news. A great guy and a huge Falkirk Bairn. RIP Hilly.”