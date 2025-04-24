Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in for a popular ex-Bo’ness United footballer who has tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of just 35.

Sauchie Juniors hero Brian Morgan died on Wednesday morning having been rushed to hospital last week. A Sauchie native - he enjoyed two successful spells with the Beechwood Park side. Morgan also had a two-year stint with Bo’ness United.

He initially retired last summer but returned to the pitch this year. He first signed for the club as a 20-year-old and had been both vice-captain and captain. Sauchie’s upcoming match next Wednesday against Dunbar United has been postponed.

“Everyone here at Bo'ness are devastated to learn of the passing of Brian Morgan,” Bo’ness United posted on social media platform X. “Brian was a fans’ favourite at United winning multiple awards in his time here, and he was simply a local legend at his hometown club Sauchie Juniors. He was a great footballer, but an even better person, and he will certainly be missed by us all. Our thoughts are especially with Zoe and Poppy tonight, as well as his family and many friends. Rest easy, Morgy.”

Sauchie also sent their condolences to his wife, Zoe, and daughter, Poppy and shared a heartwarming tribute to their hometown hero.

"Sauchie Juniors were saddened to learn of the passing of midfielder Brian Morgan, aged 35, an X post read. “Brian passed away on Wednesday morning, following being admitted to hospital after a cardiac arrest. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife Zoe and daughter Poppy, as well as his close family, friends and all who knew him.

“Being a local boy to Sauchie, Brian's affiliation with the club started when he watched the team as a youngster before he signed for the club in 2010 as a 20-year-old under former manager and his brother-in-law, Fraser Duncan. He contributed a fair share to the club's success and lifting of silverware, including scoring two free kicks to ensure promotion to the East Superleague in 2012. After an initial spell of eight and a half years at the club, he moved on to a new challenge at Bo'ness United.

“A notable moment in Brian's second spell came in the final of the East of Scotland League Cup against Haddington Athletic. This game in particular was set to be his final game for the club, announcing he would retire following the game's conclusion.

“Looking to sign off in style, he would score the winner in extra time with a leaping header to ensure victory. Brian would take his seat in the stand for the start of the 2024/25 season, but the itch of playing would become too much. And he pulled the boots back on last November. It wasn't long before he reaffirmed himself as a regular in the starting eleven and scoring goals.

“His last game for the club would come on 12th April in a 3-2 home victory over Glenrothes, scoring our first goal to help us on our way to three points. Rest in Peace, Morgy. One of our own”.

Brian Morgan scores for Bo'ness United back in 2019 against Tranent (Photo: Dave Johnston)

Local East of Scotland Premier Division side Dunipace said: “Everyone at Dunipace offers our heartfelt condolences to Brian's friends, family and everyone at Sauchie. Rest easy.”

Bo’ness Athletic added: “Heartfelt condolences to Brian’s family and friends, and all at Sauchie Juniors FC. Utterly devastating.”

The East of Scotland League posted: “On behalf of the East of Scotland Association I would like to send our condolences to Brian's family, friends and team mates. May they be in our thoughts and prayers. Devastating.”