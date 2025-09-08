Tributes paid to former Stenhousemuir boss and Scottish football icon Jimmy Bone

Stenhousemuir have paid tribute to former manager and Scottish football icon Jimmy Bone following his death at the age of 75.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-time capped striker – who starred for the likes of Partick Thistle and St Mirren as a player – died on Tuesday, September 2 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Much-travelled Bone also enjoyed spells with Norwich City, Sheffield United, Celtic, St Mirren, Toronto Blizzard, Hong Kong Rangers and Heart of Midlothian, as well as two spells with Arbroath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He acted as player-boss at Gayfield before going on to manage Airdrie, Power Dynamos in Zambia, St Mirren, East Fife, Wits University in South Africa and then Stenhousemuir, which was his final full management post.

Jimmy Bone during his time as Stenhousemuir manager (Photo: SNS Group)

Bone took charge of the Ochilview outfit in October 2001 and was at the helm for nearly a year.

Remembering icon Bone

A Warriors spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that Stenhousemuir Football Club learned of the passing of our former manager, Jimmy Bone, who died on 2nd September at the age of 75.”

“Jimmy took charge of the Warriors in October 2001 following the resignation of Brian Fairlie and remained at Ochilview until April 2002. While his tenure was a challenging one, his wider career in football was long, distinguished, and full of remarkable achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Born in Fallin, Jimmy began his working life in the local Polmaise pit as an electrician before his footballing ability offered him a way into the professional game. Signing with Partick Thistle from Airth Castle Rovers, he made his mark in the 1971 League Cup Final, scoring in Thistle’s famous 4–1 victory over Celtic. A move to Norwich City followed, where Jimmy played a key role in promotion to the First Division and made history by scoring the club’s first-ever top-flight goal. His playing career went on to include spells at Sheffield United, Celtic, Arbroath, St Mirren, Hearts, and ventures abroad with Toronto Blizzard and Hong Kong Rangers.

“After retiring as a player, Jimmy moved into coaching, serving with distinction at a number of clubs. He was assistant to Alex Smith during St Mirren’s 1987 Scottish Cup triumph, worked at Airdrie, East Fife, Dundee, Ross County, Partick Thistle and Chester City, and coached overseas in both Zambia and South Africa. With Power Dynamos, he achieved continental success, winning the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

“Even in later years, Jimmy’s passion for football remained undimmed, and he continued to support the game through scouting and analysis roles. Everyone at Stenhousemuir FC extends our deepest sympathies to Jimmy’s family and friends at this time. His contribution to football, both at home and abroad, leaves a lasting legacy.”

He is survived by wife Shiona and sister Jean. Also his children David, Nicola, Aimee and Jamie and three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ryan and Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, September 15 at 11.30pm. Family, friends and fans wishing to paid their respects are respectfully invited.

It has been advised family flowers only but donations are welcomed for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.