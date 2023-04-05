Tributes paid to Camelon Juniors' committee member and popular referee Peter Burt

Camelon Juniors' flag at half mast on Saturday in respect of Peter Burt (Pics by Scott Louden)

He died, aged 76, on Sunday, 26 March at Forth Valley Hospital.

A Mariners’ spokesperson said: “On Sunday evening, a member of the committee, Peter Burt, passed away.

"This has left everyone in the club in a state of profound sadness. Peter was a well-liked character in and around the stadium. He was well-known to the majority of the club’s members for his attempts to sell the Treasure Chest, which he had been doing since his days working in Tesco, at numerous bingos throughout the weekday evenings, and at the stadium on game days.

A minute's silence was held for club stalwart Burt on Saturday

