Tributes paid as Partick Thistle legend and former Falkirk coach Gerry Collins dies aged 69

Tributes have been paid to Partick Thistle legend and former Falkirk coach Gerry Collins who has died aged 69.

The Maryhill club confirmed the death on Monday as they paid tribute to the ex-defender who also played for Hamilton Accies, Ayr United and Albion Rovers and Stranraer. The news comes after a long battle with illness.

Collins enjoyed a successful 11-year playing career, including highlights like captaining Accies to a shock win over Rangers in the 1987 Scottish Cup.

In the dugout, alongside John Lambie, he went on to become a club legend as assistant boss. He also joined Lambie for a short ill-fated stint at Brockville.

"Everyone at Partick Thistle FC is truly saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Collins, our former defender, manager and – most famously – assistant manager,” a spokesperson for Thistle said.

"Rest in peace Gerry and thanks for everything – once a Jag, always a Jag.”

Accies also paid tribute: "The club are dreadfully sad to learn of the passing this morning of our former captain Gerry Collins, who was 69.