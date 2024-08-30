Transfer deadline day: Stenhousemuir seal signing of Arbroath defender Aaron Steele on loan

Arbroath ace Aaron Steele has joined Stenhousemuir on loan (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Stenhousemuir confirm transfer deadline day signing of Arbroath centre-back Aaron Steele on season-long loan deal.

Stenhousemuir have sealed the signing of Arbroath defender Aaron Steele on a season-long loan deal, bolstering the Warriors’ backline with Nicky Jamieson still out long-term.

The centre-back, who can also play on the left side of defence, has came on as a substitute twice so far this League One season for the Angus club before making the move to FK5.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

“The club are delighted to have secured an impressive defender in Aaron until the end of the 2024/25 season,” Stenhousemuir’s head of football Martin Christie said.

“Our squad has a history of success in defence and we know Aaron’s attributes will fit in well with the excellent work so far.”

Steele started out his St Johnstone before making the move to East Fife – gaining first-team experience, playing a full season, 28 matches, in League One previously.

Last term, the defender played over 1,500 minutes of Championship football for Arbroath, but he couldn’t held his parent club beat the drop.

And he’ll now be in the Warriors’ squad for their home match at Ochilview on Saturday against Annan Athletic.

Elsewhere, Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic sealed a spot in Scottish Cup first round proper after a 2-0 win over West of Scotland side Kilwinning Rangers on Friday night at Newtown Park.

Goals from new signing Ross Nimmo and Callum MacDonald sealed Athletic’s place in the draw, which takes place on Sunday evening.

The Bo’ness club will pocket