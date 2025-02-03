Transfer deadline day: Rangers youngster Connor Allan joins Falkirk on permanent deal

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 02: Connor Allan in action for Rangers during a Park's Motor Group Scottish Lowland League match between Rangers B and Celtic B at Ibrox, on April 02,2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk have confirmed the signing of Rangers’ youngster Connor Allan on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old has been on loan from the Ibrox side at Kelty Hearts this term, and he will continue his loan spell in Fife for the remainder of the season.

Allan has made 16 appearances so far in William Hill League One for high-flying Kelty and he has joined the Bairns for an undisclosed fee.

“We’re delighted to welcome Connor to the club,” manager John McGlynn said.

“He’s going to be going directly back out on loan to Kelty Hearts, where he has been playing so far this season. We’ve been tracking Connor and we believe that he’s got a right good chance.

“He’s a very athletic boy who plays in the central midfield area, he’s a strong and powerful player with great energy levels who gets up and down the pitch, and we feel there’s something there to work with.

"He’s been at Rangers for seven years, and he has been very impressive for Kelty this season and we believe he has the makings of being a right good player.

“He goes back to Kelty on loan and benefits from getting another 14 or 15 games at League One level before joining us in the summer. In the meantime, he will be joining us on the days that he’s not training at Kelty.”