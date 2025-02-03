Transfer deadline day: Callumn Morrison gets his move as Falkirk star joins Irish Premiership leaders Linfield

08-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Livingston FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Callumn Morrison 7.

Callumn Morrison has joined Irish Premiership outfit Linfield, ending his five-year spell with the Bairns.

The winger, 25, asked to leave Falkirk earlier this month, handing in a shock transfer request which was granted by the club’s hierarchy.

And he has now made the move to Belfast on transfer deadline day for an undisclosed fee.

Morrison – who was the SPFL’s top marksman last term and the PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year – has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with David Healy’s side.

"It's no secret that Callumn is a player we have admired and attempted to sign for some time, and we are thrilled to bring him to Linfield," said his new boss.

"His pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability will add another dimension to our attacking options and adds more vital title-winning experience to our ranks."

"Callumn could easily have stayed in Scotland with there being interest from Premiership clubs but has made it clear that he wanted to come to Linfield and build on his ambition to win trophies.

"I believe he will be a fantastic addition to our squad as we push for further success."

Linfield sit 19 points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

During his time at Falkirk, former fans’ favourite Morrison made over 150 appearances, scoring 64 goals and creating 24 assists.

“While the circumstances around Callumn’s departure have been challenging, he has contributed a great deal to the club since joining us in August 2020, making 158 appearances and scoring 66 goals for the Bairns,” a Falkirk spokesperson said.

“Callumn’s significant role in our invincible league-winning season will not be forgotten.

“The club extends its best wishes to Callumn and his family as they embark on their next adventure.

“We would also like to thank everyone at Linfield for their handling of the transfer and wish them all the best for the rest of this season.”

On joining his new club, Morrison said to club media: “It is something that has kicking about for the last week or so – I am delighted to get it over the line.

"I am looking forward to being here. The success the football club has here is exciting me.

"I am looking to kick on and win a league title. I am direct and I like to score an create goals.”