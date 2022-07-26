Tony Begg: Falkirk's new head of youth development can't wait to shape academy's future

Falkirk's new youth head Tony Begg (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The former Hibs youth coach has been appointed as the replacement to Ian Fergus, who left the Bairns in January.

In his role as, he will will manage Falkirk’s development programme, working with the team’s current youth coaches to provide support and guidance to the two current sides.

Ex-Penicuik Athletic boss Begg said of his appointment: “Falkirk is a club with huge potential, with a fantastic stadium and great facilities, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to help lead, shape and develop the club’s youth development going forward.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I look forward to working with the chief executive officer and first team coaching team as we grow the club’s youth development programme and get the club back to where it belongs as one of the best destinations for promising young players in Scotland.

"There are good staff already in place here, and my job is to help them make what we have the best it can be and grow it over time.”