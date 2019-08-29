Linlithgow Rose goal hero Tommy Coyne lines up pre-match with his family

Tommy Coyne testimonial: Tribute to Linlithgow Rose goal machine

Linlithgow Rose's star striker Tommy Coyne was rewarded for 10 years' service at Prestonfield on Sunday when his testimonial game was played.

Photographer Jamie Forbes was there to capture all the action as Tommy - watched by several family members including his famous footballing dad Tommy Snr - scored as Rose
Whites edged the Rose Maroons 5-4.
Tommy scored for the Whites in a game which saw the respective sides managed by current Linlithgow Rose manager Mark Bradley and ex-incumbent Davie Baikie.

Linlithgow Rose goal hero Tommy Coyne lines up pre-match with his family
Linlithgow Rose goal hero Tommy Coyne lines up pre-match with his family
Jamie Forbes
other
Buy a Photo
Tommy with two Whites team-mates
Tommy with two Whites team-mates
Jamie Forbes
other
Buy a Photo
Tommy with his dad Tommy Coyne Snr, the legendary former Celtic, Motherwell and Ireland striker
Tommy with his dad Tommy Coyne Snr, the legendary former Celtic, Motherwell and Ireland striker
other
Buy a Photo
A happy family photo
A happy family photo
Jamie Forbes
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3