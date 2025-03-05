Tom Lang on his role in Falkirk's title-run, team spirit and Barney's first goal

Tom Lang believes Falkirk’s tight-knit team may just be the difference-maker in the William Hill Championship title race.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back certainly optimises that togetherness – having happily bided his time for another start after four games on the bench for the Bairns.

Lang, 27, was one of five changes made by boss John McGlynn for Tuesday night’s trip to Airdrieonians, and he helped his side to a clean sheet and a 3-0 win that sent Falkirk three points clear at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, at times, your head drops a wee bit,” Lang admitted.

Falkirk goalscorer Barney Stewart and his team-mate Tom Lang celebrate after the 3-0 William Hill Championship victory over Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"But it's just about getting on with things and being a good character around the changing room.

"We know that there's nothing about an individual this season now.

"It's all about the team and helping each other achieve what we see as success at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every single player who wasn't picked tonight, or maybe hasn't been picked in recent weeks, is just getting on with it and being a good squad player.

"It's honestly huge (the team spirit). Having a good changing room - I've been in different types of changing rooms in the past.

"But in this changing room, everyone works with each other and everyone's backing each other all the time.

"And it's so important to, maybe in difficult times, see it out and get through that bad patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And that comes from having a good squad and having a good manager and everyone working together."

He added: “I'm always ready. I think the gaffer knows that. I'm always ready to go.

"I'm trying to work really hard in training, just be a good professional and just wait for my time.

"We just wanted a clean sheet and three points and we've got that. So, yeah, happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk hold only a slight advantage going into the final run-in over rivals Ayr and Livi – but Lang says he isn’t interested in what they do anyways.

"To be honest, I know obviously a lot of people say this. But it's just all about us, isn't it, really?,” he said.

"We've just got to focus on ourselves. If results go for us, then superb.

"Get three points as many times as possible. Then I am sure we'll be fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will focus on each game as it comes. We've got nine cup finals now.

"Let's try and go out and win every single one of them. It’s as simple as that.

"I'm wanting to help the team out as much as possible. Obviously, it's difficult when you're injured and watching the boys.

"But luckily when I was injured, the boys were doing brilliant. That made it a bit easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are at the business time of season. I want to help the boys. I want to help the club.

On Barney Stewart grabbing his first Bairns’ goal, fellow Englishman Lang said: "He's a great lad, Barney. He's come from university.

"He's just exactly what you want from a young lad.

"He's so cheerful and just buzzing to be here.

"I can remember he said to me when he first came in 'I can't believe we're actually getting paid for doing this!'

"You know what I mean? It's brilliant to be involved with someone like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone just young and cheerful and just so happy to be involved.

"He was saying in training the other day about how he hadn't scored yet.

"And I told him to just keep working hard and you'll get chances, you'll score.

"And he's done it tonight.

"I am buzzing for him and hopefully he can kick on now.

"He's a great lad and he's a great player as well."