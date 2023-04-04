Tom Grant's 'magical 15 minutes' helps Bo'ness United come from behind to beat Open Goal Broomhill

Bo'ness United boss Ian Little (Stock photo: Scott Louden)

That victory on the road moved Bo’ness into eighth place on goal difference in the Scottish Football Lowland League with just two matches left of the campaign.

Of the performance, Little said: “We were unlucky to go 2-0 down against them but Si (Ferry) sets his team up to come at you and it was always going to be difficult to keep them out. It was an odd one because I felt we had been good but I also had that little worry that they could go on and get a third and a fourth and so on.

“We managed to get into the break with a goal back from a good finish from Lennon Walker and that certainly made it easier for us.

“In the second half we tinkered a little and it changed the game. The boys showed a good bit of character to turn it around too and I told the guys to go out and believe in themselves, because we weren’t quite creating the chances I know we can do if we play to our best.

“Tom Grant gave us a magical 15 minutes in that second half, scoring a wonderful free kick and putting through a ball for Alassan Jones to put us 3-2 up. Of course, when their goalkeeper was sent off that made it easier and we could have went 5-2 up at one point but we didn’t quite make the most of that moment.