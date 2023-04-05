Togetherness is key, says Falkirk ace Leon McCann

Leon McCann goes up against Clyde's Cameron Salkeld (Pics by Alan Murray)

That latest 0-0 draw away to Clyde was the second consecutive stalemate for his misfiring side.

"The main thing is to stick with each other,” McCann said. “We can’t let the last few games get to our morale, we trust in each other and what are trying to do. We need to bounce back with a win this weekend (against Dunfermline) and I don’t really care how we do that, it doesn’t have to be pretty.

"The past three or four weeks haven’t been enough, it is a real rut we are in and we need to get out of it, There is so much to play for this season still and we have worked too hard this season to fling it all away now. We need to go into the play-offs in-form and right on the ball.

McCann gets down to tackle and win the ball back for Falkirk

"We had so much of the ball again but we didn’t do enough with it. We aren’t getting those breaks now and we are dropping points all over the place at the moment. We know what we can do, we were flying beforehand and we need to get our fingers out. This isn’t the time to be slipping up.”

The full-back also admits it isn’t an ideal time to hit a rough patch of form.

"It has come at the worst time for us,” he added. “You would rather have a dip at the start of the season or even in the middle. At the start we were in consistent but we didn’t go four games without winning.