Tiwi Daramola: Bo'ness Athletic striker scores all six goals in Challenge Cup victory to move onto 35 goals for the season

The striker, 21, ensured of the 6-3 win on the day – while also putting himself way ahead at the top scoring charts across the divisions.

He has now remarkably netted 35 goals already this campaign in all competitions.

Boss Willie Irvine praised the hitman, saying: "Tiwi has scored against every single team we’ve played against in the higher divisions. It is no fluke and he doesn’t just do it against the ‘wee guys’ – which is what some people probably think. Against the Lowland League teams he’s scored in each game and even in our friendly against Arbroath back in the summer he scored two.

Tiwi Daramola scored all six of Bo'ness Athletic's goals on Saturday afternoon (Pic: Scott Louden)

"He is still young and he is learning with every match he plays in. His chances to goals ratio has improved ten-fold. When he first arrived it was probably two in ten, it’s now nine in ten.

"His all round game has also really improved over his time at the club and he has a real chance in the game to go way higher. During the game, I didn't actually realise he had scored all six of them but I wasn’t surprised.”

On the performance as a whole, Irvine added: “We were the best team on the day by far. We gave away two silly goals which was pretty poor from us. To a man we were brilliant and everyone played their part on the day, not just Tiwi. Their astroturf pitch suited us.