Title odds: Falkirk best backed team in Scotland so far ahead of Old Firm duo

Online betting website McBookie have confirmed the Bairns are the best backed team in Scotland so far to lift a title, with the likes of Celtic and Rangers in behind the League 1 side.

After topping Group D in the Premier Sports Cup, Falkirk are now favourites to lift the third tier trophy ahead of rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

They are now priced at 5/2, meaning if you put on a £10 bet, you would recoup £35.

McBookie says Falkirk are the best backed team in Scotland so far

James McPake’s side are 3/1 to lift the title, with Queen of the South third favourites at 4/1 despite also coming down from the Championship.

Meanwhile, for Stenhousemuir, they are now joint-favourites to lift the League 2 title.

Newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Annan Athletic and the Warriors are all 4/1 to come out on top come May.

Stephen Swift’s side will be looking to the likes of summer signings Craig Bryson, Matty Yeats and Will Sewell to hit the ground running.