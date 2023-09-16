'Throughout a season, you get games like that' - Brad Spencer on his late winner for Falkirk against Queen of the South

Brad Spencer at the end of the game (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns went into the match knowing that a victory would keep them top of the third tier table, and they grabbed the 1-0 win in dramatic fashion, with midfielder Spencer slotting home two minutes from time at the Falkirk Stadium to score his second goal of the campaign.

He picked a loose ball on the edge of the area and drilled home past Harry Stone to finally break the deadlock after the visitors held firm, with the likes of Efe Ambrose at the back putting in a strong showing to limit the effectiveness of Falkirk’s deliveries into the box.

Speaking about the goal and the win, Spencer said: “To be honest I just shouted for it when I seen it dropping from the sky, I think it was Ola (Lawal) maybe who was nearby, but I said it was going to be mines and I just hit it.

Spencer struck a late winner for Falkirk against Queen of the South (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I had a similar shot with my right foot ten minutes earlier and I put a bit too much on it and it went wide and going to hit I knew all I had to do was hit the target this time around and it would go in.

“It can be frustrating because we didn’t score up until that point but you have to keep going and we did that. I think we played well at times but we maybe didn’t quite create as many clear-cut chances.

"There have been games previously where we have not played as well but created better opportunities in front of goal. It is hard to play some teams in this league and I think they (Queen of the South) will be alright this year.

“We showed great character and that is what it is all about. We’ve got good characters in the squad and players who have played at that really high level. It is just about playing our game when we go out onto the park and producing, and at the moment we are doing that.

Aidan Nesbitt looks to control the ball with Queen's Kyle McClelland in close attention (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Throughout a season, you get games like that, where it maybe takes until the final five minutes or so to win a match. Winning a game in that manner shows the type of people we have within the squad.”