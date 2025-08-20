Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith hails team for second-half showing after Inverness Caley Thistle win makes it three wins on the spin.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith hailed his side’s resolve for overcoming Inverness Caledonian Thistle last Saturday to make it three wins on the spin.

The Warriors found themselves a goal down against the full-timers when Paul Allan scored from the spot after 22 minutes - but they staged a terrific comeback to win 2-1 in the Highlands. Matty Aitken levelled from another penalty soon after, and after a much-improved second-half showing, substitute Ross Taylor netted the winner nine minutes from time with a smart near-post finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Falkirk Herald, former Scotland full-back Naysmith beamed: “It was a good result. I don’t think many teams will go up to Inverness and actually win so you have to be delighted with that. It is one of toughest venues you can go to. And we felt that in the first half. Inverness were very good and could have been a couple of goals up. We had to survive for a little bit. But as a game went on we grew and grew. We showed them too much respect early on but that my fault. We switched back to our usual formation. In the second half, we contained them to little chances. We created the best moments. I actually said to Martin Christie 20-odd minutes into the second half, who was in the dugout, that you could see the belief build because the guys were doing the basics better. Inverness were really tall late on, they had maybe five or six players over 6ft2in but we stood up to that so well. Nicky (Jamieson) came on and helped. You could see the desire from the players to hold on and protect the lead.”

Centre-half Jamieson is just one of Warriors’ key players who are making a gradual comeback from injury, and he played a big part in Stenny’s successful trip to Inverness after coming off the bench. Naysmith was also able to call upon the likes of goalscorer Taylor and duo Scott McGill and Kelsey Ewen on. That’s a massive improvement on recent outings - but the manager admits there is still “a lot to juggle” with a busy schedule.

Fourth-placed Stenhousemuir host Queen of the South this Saturday in Scottish League One before travelling to League Two’s Annan Athletic next Tuesday evening in the KDM Evolution Trophy league-phase.

Naysmith revealed: “Nicky probably needs one more game before he can complete a 90 minutes. His next start will probably be a 60-minute one. If Kelsey (Ewen) and Scott (McGill) started a game right now, they probably wouldn’t finish it either. We are working out when to put them back in. If we were playing in a cup final tomorrow, those three and Ross (Taylor) who was fantastic when he came on and rightfully would have felt unlucky to not start, probably would expect to be in the starting team. That just shows the depth that we do have but we are still managing this difficult period. We don’t want to pick up injuries and it is just a quirk that we’ve had full-time teams in a row. And we have another one this weekend in Queen of the South. The new Challenge Cup is good for some players but it is also stretching some other players. There’s a lot to juggle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir will finally be playing in their new 2025/26 home kit this weekend after launching the strip last Sunday at a well-attended Meet The Warriors Day event where players put on small-sided games and fun events for some of the club’s younger fans.

“It is great to have the new kit,” Naysmith added. “The new board are trying to get through things and are catching up. It was a great day and the players who could make it did a great job of interacting with the kids who turned up. And there was loads of them. The weather helped! The players took the kids for some small-sided games it was a reminder of the real spirit around the place.”