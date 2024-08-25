Three Championship wins from three for Falkirk as boss hails quality of goals

24-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Partick Thistle FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 4. Second goal Falkirk, Brad Spencer 8.

John McGlynn was left excited by the number of different goal threats his in-form Falkirk side have after overcoming ten-man Partick Thistle on Saturday to make it three wins from three in the Scottish Championship.

The Bairns, buoyed by their Premier Sports Cup victory over Hearts last weekend, chalked up a 2-1 win over Kris Doolan’s side with Liam Henderson and Brad Spencer’s stunning second-half strikes sealing the three points either side of Terry Ablade’s leveller.

The visitors’ Ben Stanway was shown a second yellow for diving just 25 minutes into proceedings, but veteran boss McGlynn reckons it actually made the task harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It didn’t help us actually, Partick going down to ten men,” he said. “It just meant that they sat really deep and there wasn’t any space to play through them. We had to patient to create chances – and we didn’t take them when they did come.

24-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Partick Thistle FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 4. Falkirk goal, Liam Henderson 5.

"Of course, anything can happen in those moments. Teams with ten men can pull something out of nothing and win. I’ve been invovled in game like that, having a man advantage gives you no guarantee.”

McGlynn also hailed the quality of the goals eventually scored by his side, with Henderson slamming home from range while Spencer’s winner was arrowed into the far corner.

“Second half, it is a great strike by Liam Henderson,” he said. “What a season he is having so far, he has been outstanding going into left centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way we are, we go and try to make it 2-0 and quickly after Gary Oliver should score. The opportunities were there and it came back to bite us with Partick equalising.

24-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Partick Thistle FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 4. Falkirk fans.

"But great credit goes to the players for getting the second goal. It was another really well-worked goal worthy of winning any game. Brad (Spencer) couldn’t have hit it any sweeter. Over the piece, we deserved it.

"This league isn’t going to be easy. We are delighted to have nine points but it is just a start and we don’t want to get carried away. We have that hunger, desire and mentality. It is huge and you cannot buy it. The chemistry is so great between everyone.”