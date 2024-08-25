Three Championship wins from three for Falkirk as boss hails quality of goals
The Bairns, buoyed by their Premier Sports Cup victory over Hearts last weekend, chalked up a 2-1 win over Kris Doolan’s side with Liam Henderson and Brad Spencer’s stunning second-half strikes sealing the three points either side of Terry Ablade’s leveller.
The visitors’ Ben Stanway was shown a second yellow for diving just 25 minutes into proceedings, but veteran boss McGlynn reckons it actually made the task harder.
"It didn’t help us actually, Partick going down to ten men,” he said. “It just meant that they sat really deep and there wasn’t any space to play through them. We had to patient to create chances – and we didn’t take them when they did come.
"Of course, anything can happen in those moments. Teams with ten men can pull something out of nothing and win. I’ve been invovled in game like that, having a man advantage gives you no guarantee.”
McGlynn also hailed the quality of the goals eventually scored by his side, with Henderson slamming home from range while Spencer’s winner was arrowed into the far corner.
“Second half, it is a great strike by Liam Henderson,” he said. “What a season he is having so far, he has been outstanding going into left centre-back.
“The way we are, we go and try to make it 2-0 and quickly after Gary Oliver should score. The opportunities were there and it came back to bite us with Partick equalising.
"But great credit goes to the players for getting the second goal. It was another really well-worked goal worthy of winning any game. Brad (Spencer) couldn’t have hit it any sweeter. Over the piece, we deserved it.
"This league isn’t going to be easy. We are delighted to have nine points but it is just a start and we don’t want to get carried away. We have that hunger, desire and mentality. It is huge and you cannot buy it. The chemistry is so great between everyone.”