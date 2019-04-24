Thomas Halleran extends Stenhousemuir deal for next season

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin says he is delighted that teenager Thomas Halleran has committed his future to the club.

The 19-year-old Forth Valley Academy graduate has put pen to paper on a new contract which will keep him at Ochilview for next season.

And McMenamin believes that while Halleran will play at a higher level in the long-term, he's in the perfect place to continue learning his trade and help fulfil his potential.

He said: ""I'm delighted. I've been a big fan of Thomas ever since he came into the club.

"He's probably played eight or nine times more this season than he did last season and I've told him his target now is to go and make himself a number one choice in the middle of the park.

"He's got the ability, he's got the technique, he's got the attitude so I hope he carries on and kicks on now. He's still a young kid, but he's probably got the best ability and technique at the club, he just needs to improve other parts of his game.

"Slowly but surely he's getting there and I;m sure he'll have a big part to play for Stenhousemuir in future.

"He has to go and impose himself, but he's a great kid. He's desperate to learn and he's desperate to play so we're delighted to have him on board."