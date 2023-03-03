This is the type of match that can catch you out, says Callumn Morrison ahead of Peterhead clash
Callumn Morrison says Falkirk “cannot underestimate” Saturday’s League One opponents Peterhead.
The on-fire winger, who has netted 12 goals this season already, believes this weekend’s clash is a perfect example of the type of match that can catch you out as a player.
He said: “These are the games that you drop points in, you see it every season, it happens to every team. You cannot underestimate Peterhead in any way.
“They’ll probably come to sit in and make it difficult for us and we need to break them down. But the focus is the main thing, we have to get the three points.
“Our full focus is on Peterhead and you have to be focused. You never know, it could ninety minutes to get that one goal, but if we got it then it wouldn’t matter when it was scored.
“By six o’clock on Saturday you never know what could have happened elsewhere, it would set us up for going into the game midweek. We want to enjoy our weekend and go into it on the back of another win.”
Morrison has been one of the Bairns key men this campaign – and has been touted with interest from clubs across the SPFL.
He says he is ‘playing the best football of his career’ this season and that is down to his team-mates and manager.
“I’ve managed to stay fit for the full season so far,” Morrison said. “My main goal at the start of the season was genuinely just to stay fit for the entire season.
“Last season was so difficult and after coming back only to do my knee again, I just knew it wasn’t my year. My head was away mentally.
“I feel like I am doing well this year and I have my targets.
“My numbers have been great and that was something I wanted to develop when I joined Falkirk.
“I want to score goals and get assists and this season I have managed to do that.
“Even last season, my numbers were okay but I was in and out of the team.
“This season the team is playing so well and we have a great group of players.
“Everyone is on fire and the manager knows what he is doing. I have so much trust in him.”