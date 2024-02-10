Third Glen's Manager of the Month awards in a row for Stenhousmuir boss Gary Naysmith

Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland left-back Naysmith, 44, who won 46 international playing caps between 2000 and 2009, has shown his prowess in the dugout by leading the Ochilview outfit to three wins (2-1 at Forfar Athletic, 2-0 at The Spartans and 1-0 at home to Stranraer) before ending January with a 2-1 defeat at Peterhead. This is already his fourth award of the campaign.