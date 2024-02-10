Third Glen's Manager of the Month awards in a row for Stenhousmuir boss Gary Naysmith
Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland left-back Naysmith, 44, who won 46 international playing caps between 2000 and 2009, has shown his prowess in the dugout by leading the Ochilview outfit to three wins (2-1 at Forfar Athletic, 2-0 at The Spartans and 1-0 at home to Stranraer) before ending January with a 2-1 defeat at Peterhead. This is already his fourth award of the campaign.
And that loss at Balmoor last month ended the Warriors’ incredible winning league run, which saw Naysmith’s men break a club record as they surged to 12 successive victories.
Stenhousemuir have a 15-point lead at the top of the League Two table as they prepare to face Dick Campbell's East Fife at the MGM Timber Bayview this Saturday afternoon, with kick-off in that match at 3pm.