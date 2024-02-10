News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Third Glen's Manager of the Month awards in a row for Stenhousmuir boss Gary Naysmith

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith has been named Glen’s League Two Manager of the Month for a third month in a row.
By Ben Kearney
Published 10th Feb 2024, 02:01 GMT
Stenny boss Gary Naysmith with his January award (Photo: Raymond Davies Photography/SPFL-submitted)Stenny boss Gary Naysmith with his January award (Photo: Raymond Davies Photography/SPFL-submitted)
Stenny boss Gary Naysmith with his January award (Photo: Raymond Davies Photography/SPFL-submitted)

Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland left-back Naysmith, 44, who won 46 international playing caps between 2000 and 2009, has shown his prowess in the dugout by leading the Ochilview outfit to three wins (2-1 at Forfar Athletic, 2-0 at The Spartans and 1-0 at home to Stranraer) before ending January with a 2-1 defeat at Peterhead. This is already his fourth award of the campaign.

And that loss at Balmoor last month ended the Warriors’ incredible winning league run, which saw Naysmith’s men break a club record as they surged to 12 successive victories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir have a 15-point lead at the top of the League Two table as they prepare to face Dick Campbell's East Fife at the MGM Timber Bayview this Saturday afternoon, with kick-off in that match at 3pm.

Related topics:Gary NaysmithLeague TwoEvertonScotland