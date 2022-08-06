'Things did conspire against us' - Boss John McGlynn on Falkirk's second-half display

Rhys McCabe’s side went top of League 1 after the victory in Lanarkshire, with a double from Calum Gallagher and strikes from substitutes Gabby McGill and Salim Kouider-Aissa sealing a simple three points.

Goalkeeper PJ Morrison and Brad McKay also left the field of play injured in what was a day to forget for the Bairns.

On the match, McGlynn said: “The first half was very open. We started the game really well and passed the ball well.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline against Airdrieonians (Photos: Michael Gillen)

“We made some great openings but never really took them.

"It was an open first half and it was end to end. Both teams had chances.

"We got a couple of warnings before they scored their goal in a similar manner to what had just happened beforehand.

"After that it was even more open because we are trying to get a goal back. There wasn’t much in it.

Callumn Morrison and Sean Mackie cut frustrated figures in the first-half after another chance goes begging

"We were going out in that second half to get a response but I felt we were well in the game.

"The second was a poor goal to lose from the corner.

"Our guys are moaning that it wasn’t a corner but you still have to defend it.

"Then things conspired against us with regards to PJ Morrison and Brad McKay going off injured.

Gabby McGill makes it 3-0 to the hosts

"We still tried to get back into the game with ten men and we brought on subs to make an impact.

"The third was poorly defended again. Even with ten men you should be able to clear the ball in that situation.

"It is a sore one to take but things did conspire against us.”

The boss also vented his frustration at the lack of guile in front of goal.

Cammy Ballantyne (right) celebrates Gabby McGill's strike

Callumn Morrison was the main culprit on the day, but a number of Falkirk players didn’t do enough to test goalkeeper Murray Johnson.

Every effort on target, bar one from Juan Alegria late on, were easy saves for the Hibs loanee – with all shots down the middle of the goal.

"To not score a goal in the two matches isn’t good enough,” McGlynn added.

"We aren’t doing enough to the ball into the back of the net.

"Some of our opportunities are really good but we just aren't taking them.

"We are lacking that killer instinct.

"If we get ourselves in front

"Juan worked really hard and caused them problems.