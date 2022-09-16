'They've not been behind yet in the league, we need to make that happen and see how they react' - Bairns boss McGlynn looks forward to Pars derby clash

Dunfermline sit top of the table and have conceded just one goal so far in the league. They have also picked up five clean sheets in six matches.

Meanwhile, the Bairns are four points behind in fifth spot.

"You have to give them credit,” he said to the Falkirk Herald. “It is a very good record they hold at the moment in terms of the defensive stats.

“In a way I think it is a bit of motivation for us. These are the wee things in football you look at and think right okay, let’s be ones to open them up and score goals against them.

“They’ll not have been behind often, maybe not at all so far, we want to see how they will react.

“What would happen if we scored first in front of their own support?

“It would be a new situation for them and they would need to handle it.”

McGlynn added looking ahead to the match: “These are two clubs that should be in the top-flight really if you were basing it on fan base, history, size of club and location - all of these things put together. It isn’t all done on that however.

“It is a massive game for us and our fans, so it really matters. Historically it is and that is important.

“The pitch is in a really good condition and it gives us an opportunity to pass the ball.

“We want to come out on top and as players and a management team our real goal is to cut the gap at the top.

“By winning the match we can do that. They have set a good points tally so far. We want to eat into that.

“Some players will never have played in a match this big before, some won’t have played in one like this for a few years.