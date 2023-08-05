'They won't be the the last team to do that' - John McGlynn on Falkirk's opening day win over Annan Athletic

His Falkirk side sealed a 3-0 opening day win over the newly-promoted Galabankies over the weekend, but the three goals came in the second half after the first half saw the visitors sit deep and look to frustrate with men behind the ball.

“They (Annan) aren’t the first,” boss McGlynn explained. “This season they are of course as it was the opening league game but they won’t be the last, that’s for certain. Unfortunately, we will need to get used to that. We expect that to happen.

“We need to be patient and wait for that first goal. You have to pass the ball and pass the ball and look for openings, which can be hard to come by when they are so deep.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The attitude of the guys was first class. We dominated the game and we got our rewards with a very convincing win. Our press was great to win the ball back when we didn’t have it too.”

On the day, goals from Ross MacIver, Callumn Morrison and Aidan Nesbitt sealed the three points – with the result also sending the Bairns to the top of the table heading into this weekend’s trip to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers.

“Three different goalscorers is great too,” McGlynn continued. “We had four different goalscorers last weekend too so the load is being spread around the group. Everyone is contributing.

"The whole team has a goal in them. I am especially pleased for Ross (MacIver) and that is great record he has so far.

"Callumn can do that (on his 25-yard curling strike to make it 2-0). It was a raker and he did that a few times last season too. He wants to come in on that foot and he drove forward with the ball and put it into the postage stamp right in the corner. No goalkeeper would save it which is why it is so good.”