'They were sharper than us' says Stuart Hunter after Bo'ness United suffer 4-1 Clydebank loss
Thomas Collins’ goal had the West of Scotland League Premier Division outfit 1-0 up at half-time against their Scottish Lowland Football League opponents, before the Bankies doubled their advantage via Liam McGonigle on 49 minutes.
Nicky Little’s penalty made it 3-0 before Ciaran Mulcahy increased the BUs’ deficit to four when he netted a 67th-minute rebound after Ben McLernan’s initial effort.
Louis Kennedy pulled one back for United on 88 minutes after a defensive mix-up, to at least provide some consolation for Hunter’s men on what was a very disappointing afternoon overall.
"I don’t think there was an awful lot in it in the first half,” Hunter told the Falkirk Herald. “But we’re still missing four or five first team players and in the second half I thought Clydebank were that bit sharper than us, probably a wee bit ahead of us and some of their passing and movement was pretty slick, pretty good.
"But we had something similar last season when we went to Pollok and lost by the same scoreline.
"Sometimes you need a harsh lesson to kind of realise where you are in terms of pre-season preparation.
"You try not to read a lot to into pre-season games, because sometimes results can be misleading.
"But Clydebank were more than worthy winners on Saturday. It’s let us know where we need to sharpen up and improve for the start of the season.
"We want to test ourselves and make sure we have really good opposition going into the new season.
"If we want to emulate the performances we had last season, then we need to be firing from game one.”
The BUs followed up their Clydebank defeat with a 4-2 home friendly win against Tynecastle at Newtown Park on Tuesday, thanks to goals by Mitchell, Porteous, Hawkins and Malcolm.
Hunter’s team continue their pre-season programme at home to Pollok this Saturday, kick-off 1.30pm, before another Newtown Park contest against Armadale Thistle next Tuesday, July 16, kick-off 7.45pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.