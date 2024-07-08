Bo'ness United finding it hard going against the Bankies (Pics Mark Ferguson)

Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter admitted opponents Clydebank were ‘sharper and more slick’ than his team as the Bankies inflicted a 4-1 pre-season friendly defeat on their Newtown Park hosts last Saturday.

Thomas Collins’ goal had the West of Scotland League Premier Division outfit 1-0 up at half-time against their Scottish Lowland Football League opponents, before the Bankies doubled their advantage via Liam McGonigle on 49 minutes.

Nicky Little’s penalty made it 3-0 before Ciaran Mulcahy increased the BUs’ deficit to four when he netted a 67th-minute rebound after Ben McLernan’s initial effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Kennedy pulled one back for United on 88 minutes after a defensive mix-up, to at least provide some consolation for Hunter’s men on what was a very disappointing afternoon overall.

BUs try to mount attack against West of Scotland League opponents

"I don’t think there was an awful lot in it in the first half,” Hunter told the Falkirk Herald. “But we’re still missing four or five first team players and in the second half I thought Clydebank were that bit sharper than us, probably a wee bit ahead of us and some of their passing and movement was pretty slick, pretty good.

"But we had something similar last season when we went to Pollok and lost by the same scoreline.

"Sometimes you need a harsh lesson to kind of realise where you are in terms of pre-season preparation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You try not to read a lot to into pre-season games, because sometimes results can be misleading.

Bo'ness United player/assistant manager Michael Gemmell slides into tackle

"But Clydebank were more than worthy winners on Saturday. It’s let us know where we need to sharpen up and improve for the start of the season.

"We want to test ourselves and make sure we have really good opposition going into the new season.

"If we want to emulate the performances we had last season, then we need to be firing from game one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BUs followed up their Clydebank defeat with a 4-2 home friendly win against Tynecastle at Newtown Park on Tuesday, thanks to goals by Mitchell, Porteous, Hawkins and Malcolm.

It was a poor day for United against the Bankies