Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline against Kelty Hearts last time out (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns travel to South Lanarkshire hoping to stop a winless run of three games in the league after last Friday night’s 0-0 draw at home to Kelty Hearts.

Looking back on that match, McGlynn said: “We were so far ahead. If we got an early goal then it probably would have been three or four. We just couldn’t score and we tried everything. The decisions on the night didn’t go our way either.

“Having seen them back, with the first one that saw Callumn’s (Morrison) goal ruled offside, I don’t think Kai Kennedy was off. It was tight be we think he was more on than off.

Jordan Allan netted twice for old club Clyde in the last meeting in Hamilton that saw the Bairns pick up only a point from the match

“Then the penalty call for us with Callumn is more a penalty than it not being one. You’d like to think one of them would have went for us.”

Looking ahead to this afternoon’s match against Jim Duffy’s team, who are looking to ensure they finish in ninth spot, avoiding automatic relegation to League Two, McGlynn believes their change of attitude should suit his side.

The last meeting between the sides at New Douglas Park was an entertaining 3-3 draw, with Bairns striker Jordan Allan on-form, grabbing two goals on the day for his old side.

“We want to end this winless run,” McGlynn said. “I watched Clyde and I think what Jim (Duffy) is trying to do now is to go out and attack. I think earlier in the campaign, they may well have been trying to take a point out of games whereas now I think they are trying to go for all three points.

“It could lead to an open game like the previous meeting in Hamilton and I think that would really suit us. There was plenty of great goals that day and we showed great character.

“We need to work hard against them because there is no easy game in this division and they showed that beforehand. We need to not give away any cheap goals.

“Unlike the other night against Kelty, when we get chances, we have to take them.”

He added: “We have one or two niggling injuries hanging over from training this week. None of them actually came from the match against Kelty. Guys have rolled their ankles here and there, that sort of thing, and we won’t risk them.