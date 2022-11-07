'There's plenty of positives' - East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure remains upbeat despite 1-0 home loss to Gala Fairydean Rovers

East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure (Pic Alan Murray)

A single Ciaren Chalmers goal after 24 minutes was enough to sink the Shire and put Derek Ure’s men third bottom with 12 points from 16 matches ahead of hosting Celtic B after we went to press on Wednesday.

“Frustrating would probably sum it up quite well,” boss Ure told Shire TV. “I thought that they started well, they caused us a lot of problems with their movement etcetera.

"I just thought first half they were that bit braver on the ball than us, they wanted it more.

"Second half I felt that we turned the screw a wee bit and we started applying a lot of pressure.

"But we just missed some chances and ultimately we’ve come up short.

"I think they’re a good team, they play good football and the way they play they cause you problems. You can tell that they’re doing well in the league at the moment.

"But I didn’t think there was a hell of a lot in the game between both sides.

"Sometimes football’s just fine margins and that’s quite hard to take.

"We came short a wee bit at the top end of the park but on another day we’ll take those chances.

"We probably did enough in the second half to get something out the game in my opinion and we’ve just not got there.