'There is an expectation here' - Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Wylde on East of Scotland first division title tilt

That victory, thanks to Sam Collumbine’s first-minute strike, made sure it was two East of Scotland Football League first division wins out of two for the Mariners as they sit top of the table on six points, having been the only team to pick up maximum points.

Last Saturday saw Camelon defeat Leith Athletic 1-0 away from home on the opening day.

On Tuesday night, goalscorer Collumbine was sent off ten minutes before the break, making for a nervy second half.

Camelon celebrate Liam Taggart's goal against Leith (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

“It was an even game,” boss Wylde said of the Rosyth match. “I thought Sam (Collumbine) had grown into it and, of course, he scored a wonderful goal, but then he gets sent off pretty early on into that first half and that changes the game.

“We went to a 4-4-1 and sat in and probably did to them what teams did to us last season. We caught them on the counter-attack. With Scott Sinclair and Jamie McAllister, we had that real threat going forward.

“The pressure is on for us, so it wasn't an ideal situation.

“There is an expectation here. We have to go up this season – look at the pitch, the work going on behind the scenes, the whole club in general.

Gordon Wylde (r) and Martin Mooney on the touchline (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

“It was the first time in a long time I had felt that real pressure on the sidelines because it does mean so much, but we managed to get a 2-1 win over the line against a decent side.

“We had a wonderful support at the game and you can see we are building something.”

Camelon now face promoted St Andrews United at the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium this Saturday at 2.30pm as they look to make it three wins in a row.

Looking ahead to that match, Wylde reckons it will be another tough outing.

“St Andrews will be a difficult game,” he said. “We, of course, go into it affected by the sending-off and things like that. We have had so many bookings already too.