'There is a lot of video analysis' - Falkirk ace Craig McGuffie enjoying being reunited with Bairns gaffer John McGlynn

Craig McGuffie in action for Falkirk this season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

McGuffie, 24, previously had McGlynn as his gaffer during the midfielder’s loan spell to Raith Rovers from Ayr United in 2019, during which time the player scored three league goals in 13 appearances.

And the duo have now teamed up again at the Falkirk Stadium, with McGuffie a regular starter as the Bairns try and get into the League One promotion shake-up under the 60-year-old former Hearts boss.

“I enjoyed my time at Raith,” McGuffie said. “It was different for me because John’s quite specific with what he wants.

"There is a lot of video analysis and a lot of coaching that I wasn’t really used to.

"So it was kind of a lot to take in but I enjoyed getting some game time and scoring a few goals.

"It was definitely exciting when I heard John had joined Falkirk this summer.

"I like how he is analytical on how he goes about the game and you know exactly where you need to be and what you need to do.

"He doesn’t leave you too much to think about. I know where I’ve to be in my position and I think the team flows. Folk have seen that this year that when we are good, we’re really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do really enjoy playing under John.

“You obviously know he’s a top calibre manager, he’s obviously done great things for Raith pushing in the Championship and that’s kind of what he says he wants to do with us.

“Not just get up a division but then go and compete as well."

Although McGlynn has forged a reputation for his measured, studious approach to football, McGuffie revealed that the gaffer was far from calm following the Bairns’ recent 3-2 home league loss to Kelty Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He wasn’t happy,” McGuffie said. “I think he’s emotional in that he wants to win every single game.

"I would probably be questioning if he wasn’t after a defeat like that.

"He had plenty to say. I think it’s emotional for everyone after a defeat like that, you don’t really know what to say.