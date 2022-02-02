'The wind ruined the game as a spectacle' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie assesses goalless draw against Edinburgh University

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie saw his team draw a blank

“The wind was a massive factor,” Christie said. “First half we kind of couldn’t get out our half but we hit on the break and we had some gilt edged chances.

"Then in the second half they couldn’t get out their half, we had all the ball and huffed and puffed but they made some gilt edged chances.

"The wind ruined the game as a spectacle. It was difficult.

"The players were full of effort and commitment but it was the usual. There was a gale blowing and it was difficult to play football in that on an astroturf pitch with the ball running at free-kicks and all the rest of it.

"We just weren’t good enough to break them down, we never created enough. So we need to improve this weekend."

Bo’ness had a penalty shout turned down after 76 minutes when Tom Grant went down in the box.

Christie added: “Tommy was pulled down in their box when he’s about to shoot, arguably a penalty, they didn’t think so, not enough contact.

"I thought it was a strong claim but we are not going to be shouting from the rooftops about not being given it.”

Bo’ness, 12th in the current standings with 31 points from 23 games, get a break from Lowland League action this Saturday.