The verdict: Takeover delays and dropped points means patience is wearing thin amongst Falkirk fans

Falkirk supporters came bottom of an online poll last week in terms of fans’ satisfaction at events ongoing both on and off the park at their club.



And blowing a two-goal lead against their title rivals Raith Rovers at the weekend did little to lift the mood.

Falkirk players celebrate

It wasn’t so much the result – a 2-2 draw in Kirkcaldy isn’t a disaster – it was the second-half performance.

The alarming ease at which Rovers, who looked dead and buried at one point, overran the Falkirk midfield and could have taken all three points had it not been for Doyle’s goal-line saving clearance at the end.

Coupled with the never-ending takeover talks with Mark Campbell, which have now ran five weeks beyond the initial deadline date set for the takeover to be completed and more delays expected, patience amongst the support is wearing thin.

Michael Doyle make a goal line saving clearance at the end

Securing 16 points from the first quarter, just nine points from their last six games, wasn’t the start to the season many fans had envisaged either.

If they were to continue that trend throughout the season, that would see them amass 64 points – enough to see them finish second on four out of the last six seasons – but not good enough to win the league outright since League One began in 2013.

Falkirk fans couldn’t complain about the start they made on Saturday though. It was blistering.

Louis Longridge fizzed an effort into the bottom corner on three minutes to silence the home crowd. Sammon doubled their lead, curling the ball into the top corner from Tidser’s pass. Falkirk fans went wild. Two nil up at their title rivals within the first 20 minutes.

Cammy Bell pulled off another great save to deny McKay as Raith searched for a way back into it and it was an early warning of what was to come.

McMillan spurned a great opportunity to make it three at the other end. That would have surely put the game beyond doubt.

Instead Raith boss John McGlynn changed things just before half-time.

A change of shape saw the introduction of Jamie Gullan, who bossed things in the middle of the park along with Regan Hendry.

The skill, pace and trickery of substitute Danny Armstrong provided width and turned the tide in Raith’s favour.

Falkirk fans could see what was coming. The Bairns did hit the bar through Longridge just after half-time but the second 45 belonged to Raith.

They halved the deficit on 60 minutes as Miller flicked on Armstrong’s delivery.

McKinnon waited until the 67th minute to bring off Tidser and put on McShane, but by then Raith had their tails up and sensed an equaliser. There seemed an inevitability about it.

It came on 78 minutes when Armstrong got on the scoresheet himself with an impressive free kick. It was a nervy finish with Falkirk clinging on in a match they should have sewn up first half.

Falkirk have two home games next against Peterhead and Clyde – no less than six points will do.