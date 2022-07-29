'The tougher tests start on Saturday against Caley Braves' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie plays down opening wins

The Newtown Park side have played Cumbernauld Colts and Edinburgh University so far, scoring eight goals without conceding as of yet.

Speaking to the Herald, the boss looked back on the stunning start to the campaign so far with caution despite the 3-0 and 5-0 wins.

“We’ve won a couple of matches and started well, that is all it is at the moment,” he said.

“Both teams we played beat us last season so it was promising to play so well in both games.

“However, we go to Caledonian Braves on Saturday and we follow that up with some tough, tough games.

“With no disrespect at all, the two sides we have played are historically nearer to that bottom area of the table.

“The league is difficult and the quality of some of sides is something we will need to eventually come up against.”

Christie did praise his new-look squad for how they have adapted to the way he wants his team to play.

United’s summer signing list has gone well into double figures with the boss hoping to challenge at the top end of the Lowland League this year after a mid-table finish last term.

On his squad, he said: “Alassan Jones was full-time at Dundee United and Lennon Walker has signed for Falkirk and came back to us.

“These guys need to have a jersey. That is what they will get here and it is great for us because they can play at higher level.

“They are talented and energetic and they are part of that young group you want to have around.

“On the other hand the likes of Jamie McCormack and Nick Locke have got that experience to guide them through matches.

“Dan Watt up top has impressed too and he is a real presence.

"So far the new guys have settled in and have had some sort of impact on the side.”