'The squad have the belief to win games' - Pat Scullion not worrying after Shire defeat to EK

The Falkirk side’s 2-1 defeat to league favourites East Kilbride on Saturday in South Lanarkshire leaves Scullion’s team fourth bottom, only behind Gretna 2008, Edinburgh University and Albion Rovers, who have only played once, in the standings.

"We had set up in a shape to limit what they could do and I thought we did that,” the boss said of last weekend's loss to EK. “Two setplays cost us and that was frustrating. The ball just fell to them today.

"Even at two goals down we did still carry a threat and on another day, I reckon we would have taken them and go on to get something from the game.

Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

“We can certainly be more ruthless in both boxes and that in turn will see us win more football matches. The subs made a good impact too so there is good competition for places.

“At the end it felt like we were the team who were going to do something and fitness was great.

"The players were disappointed but what I like is that there is a real belief within the group.

“The goal from Tony Coutts was great too and he did well to challenge the East Kilbride backline and take them on.

"I was proud of the players but we still lost the game and that is the most important thing at the moment.”