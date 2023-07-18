The Spartans 1-2 Falkirk: Bairns off to a winning start in Viaplay Cup after late Ross MacIver winner

The Bairns eventually got the better of the well-organised League 2 outfit, with a late winner from summer recruit Ross MacIver sealing three points, and a 2-1 win on the night after Blair Henderson’s strike on the hour mark had cancelled out Tom Lang’s early header.

Having missed out on the opening matchday in Group B, John McGlynn’s side went into the match knowing that their hosts had deservedly beaten Dundee United on Saturday and were certainly going to be no pushovers.

And it very much turned out that way, however, the Bairns did get off to an electric start.

After just five minutes, a corner from Brad Spencer was bulleted home by Tom Lang to open the scoring, with the centre-half netting his first goal for the club in the process.

Once the game settled, Dougie Samuel’s team began to create some chances of their own, with ex-Falkirk ace James Craigen going close with a volley from the edge of the area.

Up the other end, Callum Morrison was denied scoring the Bairns second by a last-ditch tackle from Ayrton Sonkur – who managed to somehow block the winger’s effort after a smart turn in the penalty box.

Falkirk continued to push for another goal to put the game beyond the Scottish Lowland Football League winners, with Alfredo Agyeman going close with a long range effort.

By the half hour mark, it looked certain that the next goal would be for the away side, but a short spell of pressure from the hosts towards the end of the half gave them hope.

Cammy Russell on the right gave Sean Mackie a tough time, with the wide-midfielder putting a couple of decent deliveries into the area, which were both dealt with well by Falkirk’s debutant goalkeeper, Sam Long.

In the second half, McGlynn’s team finally paid the price for not putting away their chances when Henderson levelled the scoring on the hour mark.

Long looked to collect a lofted ball but was dispossessed by the striker, who managed to poke the ball home in the six-yard box.

After the goal, the Spartans looked set on seeing out the draw, with the bonus shoot-out point on offer.

And they were doing well to repel attack after attack from Falkirk, who missed another host of chances.

Agyeman saw a volley go just wide of target while Coll Donaldson had a near post header flash by Blair Carswell in net.

Then, with around ten minutes to, when MacIver fired wide with the goal gaping after an excellent cross from Morrison picked him out – it felt like it really was going to be one of those night’s for Falkirk.

But with only two minutes left on the clock, McGlynn’s side finally found a route to goal.

Ex-Alloa man MacIver showed great awareness in the penalty box to slot home after beating the offside trap moments earlier.

The Bairns now sit in second spot on three points, one behind group leaders Partick Thistle, who they face at Firhill on Saturday afternoon.

Teams

Spartans: Carswell, Watson, Newman, Waugh, Sonkur, Whyte, Dishington, Craigen, Henderson (60’), Denholm, Russell.

Subs: Brown, Lamont, Tapping, Morrison, Brown, Jones, Meek, Armstrong, Allan.

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Donaldson, Lang (6’), Mackie, McGinn, Spencer, Lawal, Morrison, Agyeman, MacIver (88’).

Subs: Hayward, McCann, McKay, Miller, Honeyman, Walker, Sinclair.